MILAN — In its goal to boost its social media channels, Les Copains unveiled on Tuesday the beginning of its partnership with Milan-based social media agency Grumble Creative.

The brand’s account on Instagram counted more than 26,000 followers at press time.

“Social media [channels] are the places where phenomena happen. For this reason the decision to collaborate with three young influencers helming Grumble Creative seemed like the most natural way to find new solutions to approach a young, new clientele,” said Alessandro Mariani, Les Copains’ chief executive officer.

The brand aims to foster its online presence and customers’ engagement beyond a multichannel retail strategy. The partnership with Grumble Creative is expected to help establish a profitable dialogue with Generation Y by implementing new web-marketing strategies.

Grumble Creative was established in 2016 by Italian well-known influencers Eleonora Carisi, Paolo Stella and Ivano Marino. The agency focuses on planning and developing web strategies, creating customized contents and managing digital channels.

In the past two years the agency has worked with brands including Chanel, Alberta Ferretti, René Caovilla and the beauty division of Saint Laurent, among others.