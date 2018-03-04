RISING STARS IN DALLAS: Fashion Group International of Dallas presented its Rising Star Award for women’s fashion to Venny Etienne during its annual program to recognize emerging talent. The event was held Thursday at Seven for Parties.

Etienne, who hails from Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology, launched his Levenity sportswear label in Dallas in 2015.

Known for jackets and coats, Levenity is sold primarily through its web site, custom orders and one store, 9J Boutique in New York, Etienne said. Everything is made at his studio at South Side on Lamar, a large loft building that shelters many artists.

The other nominees for women’s wear were Tendai Tawonezvi, who creates colorful sportswear primarily with African fabrics under the label Neobantu, and Jerry Matthews and Francesca Viamonte for Nine Muses Collection contemporary sportswear.

Jason Simmons clinched the Rising Star Award for men’s wear. His company, DeadSoxy, manufactures fashion socks in Dallas and guarantees they won’t slip.

The other men’s wear nominees were Josh Madans, founder of Billy Baker Co. jewelry, and Don Morphy Privé Clothiers, which manufactures fashionable shoes and tailored clothing in Italy.

The program also honored Jo Franco for makeup artistry, Aaron Fairooz for photography, Amber LaFrance as fashion blogger and painter Lindsey Meyer for art. Franco also won the People’s Star Award through a poll of the night’s attendees.