SINGING THE BLUES: In celebration of the birth of the blue jean — May 20 is officially designated 501 Day to mark its invention — Levi’s is releasing a collection of three limited edition pieces: a men’s 501 Original Jean; Trucker Vest, and a women’s 501 Short. Levi’s will also release the latest installment of the 501 documentary series that day, and stage concerts in cities around the world (San Francisco, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Shanghai and Mumbai, to name a few).

The Limited Edition 501 Day Collection is inspired by the music capitals of Austin, New York, Nashville and San Francisco, celebrating rock’n’roll with hand-distressed denim, scribbled embroidery, and vintage customizations. Available only on May 20, the collection will be available on Levi.com, select Levi’s flagships in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, and will retail for $148 to $198.

The documentary “The 501® Jean: Stories of an Original, Music” explores the relationship between music and the iconic jean. The film features archival footage, behind-the-scenes looks and interviews with artists including Solange Knowles, Snoop Dogg, Dwight Yoakam, Vince Staples, Amber Coffman and stylist Karla Welch, all describing the impact of both music and the Levi’s 501 jean on popular culture. The hometown San Francisco Concert will feature Vince Staples and a limited-edition product display and screening of the documentary.

In Shanghai, Ronghao Li, Joyce Jonathan and Monkey Legion will perform alongside a vintage exhibition with Levi’s historian Tracey Panek; the Tokyo concert features Tofu Beats, Licaxxx, Billie Idle and Lick-G; Mumbai has Mosko, As We Keep Searching, Sid Vashi, Newton Faulkner, Autograf, Kumail, Zokhuma, EZ Riser; Mexico City has Kinky and Reyno; Buenos Aires features Poncho, and Rio de Janeiro features Erasmo Carlos.

Throughout Europe, a 501 music video mashup and local in-store custom tailor shop activations will take place in key markets of London, Paris and Berlin.