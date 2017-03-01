GOLDEN OLDIES: Levi’s and Rolling Stone have inked a year-long partnership, kicking off at the South by Southwest Festival, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Levi’s Type III Trucker jacket, the 505 jean and the magazine. Both brands were founded in San Francisco and played prominent roles in the city’s 1967 Summer of Love movement, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer.

The companies collaborated on a limited-edition collection of clothing and accessories. At its launch on March 11, the collection will range from $15 pins to $58 t-shirts to $298 Trucker jackets, available only on levi.com and at the Levi’s Outpost at SXSW. In the fall, the partnership will expand with genre-inspired vintage pieces.

“We are very easy bed partners, in a way. Levi’s has been present in the history and evolution of popular music, adopted by musicians and young people who have followed them and founded subcultures. It has unwittingly been features in so many issues of Rolling Stone as they have covered this world,” said Levi’s head of design Jonathan Cheung. He said his spin on the classic jean jacket features a stars-and-stripes motif on the back.

The Levi’s Outpost at SXSW will be located at 606 and 608 East 3rd Stret, open March 11-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for festival badge holders. It will feature Rolling Stone concerts of Gary Clark Jr.; Mystery Lights; Francis and the Lights, and Lo Moon. There will also be a “Denim by the Decades” mini-exhibit of Levi’s ties to music over the last 50 years, and a pop-up retail shop introducing the Rolling Stone collaboration product along with some other classic items. A DIY tailor shop will guide shoppers through quick customization projects including patch application, destruction and studding.

In addition to these activations, the Outpost will also feature panels. The first, “Looking Under the Covers,” with Cheung, Rolling Stone creative director Jodi Peckman and photographer Mark Seliger, talking about the intersection of music and style. “Stories from the Field” will feature journalists David Fricke, Josh Eells and Brittany Spanos sharing stories from days spent on the road, from tour busses to war zones.