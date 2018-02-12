NEW PRIZE: French multibrand store L’Exception is teaming with the Land Rover Born awards. In their eighth edition, the awards promote design creativity across different industries.

The theme of the eighth edition of the award is “Peerless,” with the aim of awarding designers that bring functionality with aesthetic, in six categories this year: architecture, technology, home, fashion, sport and mobility.

The L’Exception prize will be granted to the fashion and accessories category.

Selected candidates will be invited to show their pieces at Milan Design Week, from April 12 to 22, alongside the winners from six other regions around the world, as part of a “world creativity summit.”

The contest is open for applications on born.com and l’exception.com, with registration closing on Feb. 28.

The Born awards aim to generate communication between designers across different disciplines and are open to both new and seasoned designers.

Born is an online platform connecting 75,000 designers and entrepreneurs.

L’Exception, founded by former Céline executive Régis Pennel, sells some 400 French brands online and in a store in the center of Paris fashioned as an extension of the digital sphere where customers can drink coffee and eat pastries.