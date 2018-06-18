Lexi BolingYves Saint Laurent - Runway - Paris Fashion Week Ready to Wear F/W 2018/2019, France - 27 Feb 2018US model Lexi Boling presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 Women Ready to Wear collection by Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello for Yves Saint Laurent fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 February 2018. The presentation of the Women's collections runs from 26 February to 06 March.

Lexi Boling walking Saint Laurent F/W 2018

Lexi Boling is returning to the model manager with whom she began her career, Julien Miachon-Hobson, and his agency Heroes Model Management, effective today. She was most recently represented by IMG.

“I used to be her agent at Ford when she first started, and we remained friends,” Miachon-Hobson said. “Recently, her contract ended and she decided she wanted to start working with me again, which I’m obviously super thrilled about.”

Boling, who grew up in Chicago, has walked for the likes of Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Prada and Miu Miu and appeared in campaigns for Alexander Wang, Fendi and Prada Candy fragrance. She’s been shot for the cover of Italian Vogue five times.

