Lexi Boling is returning to the model manager with whom she began her career, Julien Miachon-Hobson, and his agency Heroes Model Management, effective today. She was most recently represented by IMG.

“I used to be her agent at Ford when she first started, and we remained friends,” Miachon-Hobson said. “Recently, her contract ended and she decided she wanted to start working with me again, which I’m obviously super thrilled about.”

Boling, who grew up in Chicago, has walked for the likes of Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Balenciaga, Prada and Miu Miu and appeared in campaigns for Alexander Wang, Fendi and Prada Candy fragrance. She’s been shot for the cover of Italian Vogue five times.