REV YOUR ENGINES Lexus has extended its partnership with IMG to be a lead partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows for an additional four seasons. The contract runs through February 2019.

Lexus, which has been a sponsor since September, 2015 has several initiatives taking place this fashion week. Among them is its successful #HowFashionTravels campaign, where it is provides a fleet of 50 courtesy transportation vehicles for designers, models, editors, retailers and industry professionals traveling from Skylight Clarkson Square.

Lexus also collaborated with NYFW: The Shows’ designers Nicole Miller, Jeremy Scott, Tome and Zang Toi on exclusive vehicle exteriors as part of the courtesy transportation fleet. Ten vehicles were wrapped in custom prints from each designer corresponding to their fall collections.

Another initiative took place earlier this week. For the first time in public, Lexus revealed its custom LIT IS vehicle with an experiential installation at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal on Monday and Tuesday. Commuters were able to view the runway shows of Miller, Scott and Tome on a large screen positioned as a backdrop for the car. Patterns and inspirations from their collections wear animated on the LIT IS vehicle. During the event, Nina Garcia posed for photos next to the LIT IS and Coco Rocha spoke with commuters about the vehicle and demonstrated its features.

To highlight the new 2017 IS, Lexus developed a one-of-a-kind vehicle covered in 41,999 individually hand-placed programmable LED lights. The LIT IS has three functions: Attract, which loops colorful graphics; Music Viz, which responds to the beat of any song, and Gesture, which reacts to users’ hand movements via Xbox Kinect.