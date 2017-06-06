SOUL PRIDE: SoulCycle is getting in on the LGBT Pride Month action. The fitness company will offer a Pride collection this week, available in the online shop Wednesday and rolling out to studios nationwide throughout the month.

The 14-piece collection, which retails from $10 to $98, includes a fanny pack at $38 and bandana at $14, as well as unisex tops, a sports bra, leggings, sweatshirt, hat, flag, patches and pins.

In addition, SoulCyle will offer a Pride Pack, a five-pack of classes for riders retailing for $165 and will donate 100 percent of the purchase price of each pack sold during the month of June — up to $25,000 — to GLAAD.

SoulCycle will also be hosting Pride rides throughout the month.