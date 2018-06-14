DREAMSCAPE: Liberty London has collaborated with the singer and songwriter Florence Welch on a limited-edition sleepwear capsule that includes six Liberty archive prints. It is set to launch on June 20.

“As a Liberty print obsessive, I was honored that Liberty allowed me to trawl through their archives to create this collection,” said Welch. The singer hand-picked a selection of floral prints: The oldest dates back to the 1820s and the most recent one has been drawn from Liberty’s 1991 autumn silk collection.

Designs range from whimsical floral prints to ornamental florals and decorative botanicals — these were reinterpreted to adorn the sleepwear selection. The collection is comprised of matching pajama sets, long kimono robes and camisole and panty sets. Prices start at 55 pounds for an eye mask and the sleepwear pieces start at 225 pounds for a silk chemise.

Welch said sleepwear is as vital to her as both a day and night wardrobe. “I do a lot of writing in the morning, still in my pajamas with lots of very strong coffee,” she said, noting that the kimono is a favorite concert go-to piece of hers.

Liberty London said the collection struck the right chord: “Florence embodies the Liberty London woman. She has an eclectic style, mixing colors and prints. We also love her sense of travel and adventure, which mirrors that of Arthur Liberty, the original founder,” said Amelia Hornblow, director of product at Liberty.