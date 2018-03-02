ARTISANAL OFFERING: In an effort to highlight the craftsmanship of India — and honor the store’s founder Sir Arthur Liberty and his love of Indian designs — Liberty has curated a 3,347-square-foot space dedicated to modern and vintage Indian homeware and furniture.

“Made in India” is a temporary space on the fourth floor of the retailer’s store. The offering is in the former Les Couilles du Chien space, and will remain on display until Christmas.

Bold colors such as yellow, turquoise and orange are splashed on the walls and the pieces on display include phulkari floral embroideries from Punjab, colorful pottery from Rajasthan, and sari border textiles from Varanasi made by artisans. There are also ornate Lassi cups and hand-carved ornamental doors as well as an intricately carved brass chest. Modern wares include handcrafted cushions. Prices range from 10 pounds to 10,000 pounds.

Julie Hassan, Liberty’s senior buying manager, said: “It’s all about the juxtaposition of the old and the new — like a shiny New Delhi tower block that’s right next to a crumbling Mughal temple.” Homeware buyer Bryony Sheridan said: “We really like the makers and the handmade projects. Many of these skills have been passed down from generation to generation.”

This is the first edition of the retailer’s “Made in” series, with others planned for next year.

“We’ve made lots of exciting changes in home over the past twelve months,” said Sarah Coonan, head of buying. “We’ve seen a real reaction to a gloomy economy with customers investing in really special pieces over the more mass-produced. Individuality is really important with original art up 58 percent and vintage accounting for 35 percent of all furniture sales. Color and print have been big trends, with Liberty London cushions one of our hottest products and fun, quirky purchases like Group Partner plant pots showing our British sense of humor is important even in our homes.”