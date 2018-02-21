PRINT EXPLOSION: Lilly Pulitzer is spreading its cheerful prints and patterns to Pottery Barn Brands, owned by Williams-Sonoma Inc. The exclusive home decor collection, which hits stores next month, marks the first time that Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and PB Teen will simultaneously release a coordinating collection to create a look for every room in the home.

The collection retails from $16.50 for pillows and goes up to $1,099 for furniture. It will be sold at all Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and PB Teen stores, as well as online and select retail locations in Canada. The collaboration is just for the upcoming season.

Marta Benson, president, Pottery Barn, said, “Lilly Pulitzer will be the first collaboration to span across all three brands, offering our guests a Palm Beach-inspired collection of home furnishings and decor that embodies the feeling of a fun, carefree summer day.”

“Lilly Pulitzer has always been about a colorful, happy, resort state of mind. Partnering with the Pottery Barn brands is a wonderful fit — we are excited to give our customers the chance to bring Lilly’s colorful Palm Beach style into their homes,” added Michelle Kelly, chief executive officer of Lilly Pulitzer.

Inspired by Pulitzer’s signature Palm Beach style, the collection will include bedding, furniture and decor for bedroom, nursery, lounge, outdoor and entertaining. It features the brand’s classic hand-painted prints and introduces new patterns from the brand’s spring and summer lines. In addition, Lilly Pulitzer will release a limited-edition women’s wear collection featuring adult and child sizes, using prints inspired by the collection.