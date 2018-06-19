LILLY WELCOMES SUMMER: For those who might not be aware, Thursday is National Wear Your Lilly Day. To acknowledge the event, Lilly Pulitzer will launch an exclusive T-shirt with the phrase, “Happiness Never Goes Out of Style,” that will be available online and in-store for $55. That was one of Lilly Pulitzer’s original mottos and continues to inspire the brand today. The brand is also creating an outdoor juice stand and cabana at the 1020 Madison Avenue store on Thursday in honor of the brand’s roots. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Wear Your Lilly Day began as a social media initiative on the first day of summer and has grown into in-store events that include gift with purchase offers.

Michelle Kelly, chief executive officer of Lilly Pulitzer, said, “National Wear Your Lily Day is truly a celebration of the passionate community of Lilly lovers out there — those who embrace color, confidence and optimism every day of the year.”

As reported, two new stores for Lilly will open later this year in Maui [June 25]; Newport Beach, Calif. [early 2019], and Palm Beach, Fla. [November], where the brand was founded nearly 60 years ago.

The brand has 61 stores. In a move to reach new customers, Lilly Pulitzer has beefed up its e-commerce business and introduced a collection of home decor and furniture through an exclusive collaboration with Pottery Barn, along with a new swim collection.