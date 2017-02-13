DRINK UP: Lilly Pulitzer is collaborating with Starbucks Coffee Co. and S’well, the reusable water bottle company, to create four exclusive 17-oz. bottles. Each bottle will feature a new print, hand-painted in the Lilly Pulitzer Print Studio and specifically created for this limited-edition product.

The Lilly Pulitzer + Starbucks S’well bottle prints are called Sirens Calling, Fresh Squeezed, Resort Escape Floral and Palm Beach Jungle.

The four Lilly Pulitzer + Starbucks bottles will each retail for $39.95 and will be available for purchase at 4,000 U.S. Starbucks locations beginning Feb. 15.

S’well, the original “hydration accessory” bottle, keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. S’well bottles are sold worldwide in stores including J. Crew, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, as well as direct to customers via Facebook and onsite at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show and the TED Conference. For every bottle sold, S’well makes donations to charity partners.