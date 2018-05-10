Lily Kanter is turning into a serial entrepreneur.

The cofounder of home brand Serena & Lily has a new e-tail baby called Boon Supply Co., a philanthropic-focused shopping site.

Kanter said, “Launching Boon Supply Co. fulfills a lifelong dream of mine to make stylish everyday essentials that are accessible to all and give back to those who need it most.”

Boon’s site, which has more than 200 everyday essentials, makes it easy for anyone to shop to support a cause, or start a fund-raiser. Most of the products are less than $25, and 50 percent of all proceeds go to the customer’s choice of charities among those listed on the site. Boon’s partner charities include Every Mother Counts, America Scores Bay Area and Go Campaign. The latter is an organization that supports maternal health and aid to orphans. Anyone wishing to start a fund-raiser submits an application that lists information such as description, length of time and funding goal. Post registration, a unique code is generated and fund organizers can send that to their social networks. Followers can shop at Boon and enter the code at checkout so 50 percent of the order can benefit the cause.

Kanter has sourced the entire product collection on the site. Many of the products, such as its bamboo servingware, embody an eco-conscious lifestyle.

The product lines are in four general areas: bags, organization, kitchen and outdoor living.

Bags include packing cubes, coated canvas totes, multipocket totes, as well as insulated grocery bags and coolers.

Prior to Serena & Lily, Kanter held executive positions at Microsoft, Deloitte & Touche and at IBM System’s Integrator. She also founded Social Venture Partners and opened baby home furnishings store Mill Valley Baby & Kids Co. in the San Francisco Bay area, where she is based.