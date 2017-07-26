Mobile commerce is taking on new meaning at Limited Too.

The children’s apparel and accessories brand, whose trademarks are owned by Bluestar Alliance LLC, will embark on a mobile back-to-school tour around New York, from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10. A truck will make stops at Third Avenue, between 59th Street and 60th Street on Aug. 6; Herald Square on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8; Union Square on Aug. 9, and the Flatiron District on Aug. 10 offering a wide range of Limited Too products for back-to-school.

The 527-square-foot mobile pop-up shop will stock a variety of categories, ranging from apparel and accessories to notebooks, keychains, backpacks and cell phone cases. Sizing begins at 2T and runs through 16. All of the products will retail under $100.

Ralph Gindi, chief operating officer of Bluestar, noted that Limited Too was relaunched in 2015 with a strong emphasis on digital commerce and a deal with Amazon and has continued to grow. “Limited Too’s retail volume exceeds $150 million from product categories such as woven and knit dresses, denim shorts, ath-leisure sets, printed backpacks, bikinis and one-pieces, and footwear. The brand is on track to exceed $300 million by 2020,” he said. The brand has a slew of licensees in various categories.

The pop-up shops will be open each day from noon to 7 p.m. The brand will offer on-site giveaways and encourage young fans to stay connected digitally via Limited Too’s web site and to stay social with @LimitedToo with the hashtag #LTD2BestInClass.

According to Mo Hadaya, marketing director at Bluestar, “People were asking about whether we’d ever entertain retail. This is a great place to engage with a large customer base. We think if this experimental run is successful we’d go to key markets [for mobile pop-ups],” he said, citing Los Angeles, Chicago, Texas and South Florida.