DIGITAL VISION: Linda Farrow is sidelining designers in favor of digital influencers for its spring capsule collection.

The luxury eyewear brand, which is known for its seasonal collaborations, has so far been teaming with a host of designers to create capsules. They have ranged from established names such as Matthew Williamson and Dries Van Noten to younger, eccentric labels including KTZ, Yazbukey and Bahrain-based Khaleda Rajab.

For the latest capsule, the brand has instead tapped four influencers: Australian native Nicole Warne, known for her blog Garypeppergirl.com; Leaf Greener, a Chinese stylist and publisher of her own WeChat fashion magazine; Elena Perminova, a Russian model and founder of Instagram charity “SOS by Lena Perminova,” and the Netherlands-based Negin Mirsalehi, who is a vlogger and founder of a hair-care line.

The four women, who boast a combined following of up to 7 million, have designed one pair of sunglasses each and are featured together in a new campaign promoting the collection, shot by Mariano Vivanco.

Simon Jablon, the brand’s chief executive officer, said the decision to work with the influencers was based on the idea of “global togetherness,” and on teaming people with whom the Linda Farrow customer can relate to.

“Our global customer is fashionable, educated, creative and individual. We feel these girls represent all of that. We wanted people that love and want to represent the brand,” said Jablon.

Mirsalehi created a bold, octagonal-shaped frame with vintage references, while Greener looked to the Seventies, designing round frames with mirror lenses.

Warne’s pair is a glamorous all-gold style and features a cat-eye, oversized shape. “I wanted the glasses that I created to be luxurious and right for the Asian market especially. I designed them thinking of my face type — I am half Japanese and half South Korean,” she said.

As for Perminova, she looked to her lifestyle for inspiration, creating a classic black oversized pair with wood detail. “I strongly believe in elevating an outfit with accessories. Sunglasses are a way to change a look completely and they fit with my style regardless of the different places I visit.”

Jablon said the varied perspectives and takes on fashion that each woman brought to the collection, as well as their different backgrounds, are representative of the brand’s diverse customer base.

“We aimed to show how we all have our own way of dressing and different ideas on shape, color and style. But you can make Linda Farrow work for you and fit into our world and lifestyle,” said Jablon. “Our clients are from all over the planet, so we felt that the mix well represented our identity. Each [influencer] has their own style and take on fashion, but even with those geographical and taste differences, they complement each other and come together in this campaign.”

Prices range from 399 pounds, or $498, to 790 pounds, or $985, and the new line will be stocked across Linda Farrow stores and web site as of this week.