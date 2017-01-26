Linder, which has shown during NYFW: Men’s for the past couple of seasons, is making a move.

The New York-based brand, which started out as a men’s wear brand in 2013, will show its men’s and women’s collection together on Feb. 10 during New York Fashion Week.

Linder has been known for its boundary-pushing, unisex pieces, and while Kirk Millar, who designs the collection with Sam Linder, said they won’t move away from that vision, they believe designing things specifically for men and women with a small collection of pieces that would work for both categories is a logical progression.

“Given our design aesthetic, it was a natural decision for us to move into women’s,” Millar said. “We really love both and we want to be a part of both markets.”

Linder showed women’s looks at its runways show last season, but this is the first time they will create a full-fledged women’s collection.

Linder emphasized that this change doesn’t mean they will devote any less time and attention to the men’s collection, which they will also present by appointment during NYFW: Men’s, which starts on Jan. 30.

“The men’s and women’s collections are equal in size,” Linder said. “We haven’t made a smaller men’s collection. We’ve expanded into women’s because it’s a huge part of the market. It’s smart from a creative standpoint and a business standpoint.”

According to Millar, Linder’s last show was picked up by retailers including Opening Ceremony and Boon the Shop. They are hoping to build on that momentum with their fall show.

“This upcoming collection is going to be an extension of last season but pushing the boundaries for both categories,” Millar said. “We are excited to expand our distribution and I think that women’s is a great way to do that.”