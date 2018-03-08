For the second year, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson and her line of sweaters, Lingua Franca, have produced a line for International Women’s Day, shot by Pamela Hanson. This year’s line is the brand’s foray into white colorways; the sweaters feature lyrics from the Resistance Revival Chorus and Hanson’s images show the women of the chorus. The brand is donating $100 of the $380 sweater to the chorus’ organization.

“Last year, we had all of the women resisters; it was very much about resisting, it was very much in response to [Trump]; at that point in time Trump was still trying to pass the travel ban,” Hruska MacPherson says. “And this year, it’s definitely a lot of the same similar themes — we have women who are part of this huge movement around resistance — but it’s much more positive.”

Part of the positivity lies in the choice to produce sweaters in whites and creams. “The chorus’ entire message is that joy is a form of resistance, and you see just how joyful they are, and how much power there is in that,” Hruska MacPherson says. “It’s a message of joy; and we’ve never done white sweaters before and I kind of held off on doing the cream sweaters for this.”

The chorus was launched less than a year ago and have since performed at the Grammys to Carnegie Hall. “They wear all white in their performances, and it’s this incredible picturesque scene, to see these bold beautiful women all in white, singing their hearts out,” Hruska MacPherson says. “It’s so powerful. I wanted to do something with them since last fall. I knew it was perfect for International Women’s Day.”

“I think the big thing for me that has come out in the span of this year is that there are a ton of positive things that have come out of this movement.,” Hruska MacPherson continues. “I read this recently that ‘the gift is in the wound.’ Trump has been this giant wound on our nation but there have been so many gifts that have come out of it and one of those is really this women’s revival and this women’s movement. And that is something that we should celebrate. It does feel like change is happening, and I think that we have to hold on to those positive bits.”

