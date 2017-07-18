Links of London is slated to open its fifth U.S. boutique on Saturday at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The newest U.S. store will feature displays that incorporate elements unique to the Las Vegas location. One example is its Sweetie collection — bracelet and whimsical charms — that will be showcased in a display reimagined to resemble a roulette table. A separate Friendship Table hosts a mix-and-match bracelet bar. And its Engraving and Customization Bar — home to the brand’s made-to-order program — will allow customers to custom design their charm bracelets. Other services at the store include in-house engraving, restringing and polishing.

The British jewelry brand is marking the opening with a new Welcome to Las Vegas Keepsake charm in yellow gold that will be sold just at the new store.

Leela Petrakis, president of FF Group North America, the company that owns the Links of London brand, said the company “translated” its offerings into an interactive experience both in the stores and online because “personalization and storytelling are at the core of the Links of London DNA.”

The other four stores are in Manhattan: One each at Columbus Circle, on Madison Avenue, inside the Met Life Building and in the new Westfield World Trade Center.

