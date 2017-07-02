MESSI DAY: F.C. Barcelona and Argentina International ace Lionel Messi wore a dark grey three-piece Giorgio Armani Made to Measure suit for his wedding with Antonella Roccuzzo held in Rosario, Argentina, on June 30.

Messi is rated as one of the best soccer players in the history of this sport.

Messi and Roccuzzo’s children Thiago and Mateo also wore three-piece suits from the Armani Junior line created expressly for them.

Singer Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué, and fellow soccer champs Samuel Eto’o, Neymar Jr., and Dani Alves were among the reportedly 260 guests at the ceremony.