The Lipstick Lobby and a handful of influencers — from Salice Rose, who has six million followers on Instagram, to Shameless Maya, whose YouTube channel has nearly one million subscribers — are “puckering up and protesting.”

The social justice movement, which empowers women to become activists for the issues they care about, is today launching “Kiss My Pink,” a lipstick to benefit women’s issues and “lipstick it to the man.” The matte, vibrant pink lipstick retails for $19 and was created to raise awareness for Planned Parenthood, which will receive 100 percent of net profits.

Studio71, creator of the lipstick, has partnered with Opening Ceremony to be the exclusive retailer of the product. The $19 lipstick is now available at thelipsticklobby.com, openingceremony.com and Opening Ceremony’s boutiques in New York and Los Angeles.

“Lipstick is a simple way to raise funds and generate awareness. Since women’s health care is in jeopardy right now, making Planned Parenthood our first beneficiary was the obvious choice,” said Davida Hall, vice president, lifestyle content, at Studio71. “We were hearing from our community from people who wanted to speak out in response to what was going on in politics, so we decided to roll up our sleeves and do something about it.”

A campaign for Kiss My Pink features influencers Rose, Maya, Trevor Moran, Nia Sioux Frazier, Brittany Balyn and Aja Dang, as well as models Amy Hixson, Salem Mitchell, Chloe Blanchard and Amanda Smith. The group has made their own “lipstick statements,” painting phrases such as “I stand with PP,” “Nasty Woman” and “My Body My Choice” on to their own lips. Photographed by Kate Powers, the campaign will live on thelipsticklobby.com, as well as the models’ and influencers’ own social media channels.

A second shade — set for release in the fall — will benefit a different charity.