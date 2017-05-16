POMERANTZ JOINS NYDJ BOARD: Lisa Pomerantz has joined the board of directors of NYDJ, the women’s jeanswear manufacturer. Pomerantz is currently chief marketing officer at Bottega Veneta and before that was senior vice president, global communications and marketing at Michael Kors.

Earlier she had her own consulting firm, and before that worked for such brands as Giorgio Armani, Donna Karan and Céline.

Lisa Collier, president and chief executive officer of NYDJ, said that she looks forward to Pomerantz offering the company “invaluable insights as we engage consumers and grow the brand.” With Pomerantz, it brings the number of board members to seven.

Known for its Original Slimming Fit jeans, which slim in the front and lift in the back, NYDJ has been the number-one denim brand at department stores since 2011. Made to fit every body, the brand is sold in over 7,000 global points of retail distribution. NYDJ, which was founded in Los Angeles in 2003, is privately owned by Crestview Partners.

