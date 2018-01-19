BORN THIS WAY: There’s nothing casual when it comes to Lady Gaga.

The American singer hit Milan on Thursday for the only Italian gig of her “Joanne World Tour” and turned the occasion into something more personal, too.

For the first time, Lady Gaga met some of her Italian cousins, and her family-like bond with Donatella Versace was on full display during the trip, and vastly shared on social media — Instagram in particular.

“@versace_official @donatella_versace you are the most wonderful friend, and inspiration and comfort to my life,” read the caption to a photo Lady Gaga shared with her 27.4 million followers, in which she is laying on a bed covered with Versace Barocco bedding. “Thank you for these beautiful gifts I will never forget this moment I am speechless as usual. You always make Milano my home, and as an Italian American girl it means so much. Ti Amo my queen,” concluded the caption.

Meanwhile, Versace was prepping for the concert, posting a picture of her holding the singer’s latest album “Joanne” and a collage of images portraying Lady Gaga in Versace looks. “Gaga, a true friend and a true Versace ICON! ❤ #ladygaga,” read the latter’s caption.

The description also proved to be true during the show on Thursday at the Mediolanum Forum concert hall, where the singer performed wearing a range of Versace outfits. The standout piece was a custom-made bodysuit embellished with the brand’s iconic Vogue print and inspired by the Versace spring 2018 collection. High-heeled boots in the same pattern, black net stockings and the pink hat the singer wears on the cover of her album completed the look.

Also borrowed from the spring collection was a black blazer and thigh-high black boots embellished with cross-shaped jewelry, which were worn by Lady Gaga before hitting the stage.

As for Versace, she opted for a total-black look of the same season, pairing it with a black leather biker jacket covered with cross jewelry embellishments. After joining the pop star backstage, Versace enjoyed the concert once again at ground level amid the masses — as she did when Bruno Mars performed on the same stage last June. On Thursday, the designer shared videos of the gig, especially bits of the song “Donatella” and “Edge of Glory,” before describing the show as “one of the most beautiful performances I ever witnessed,” on Instagram.

Earlier, Lady Gaga was spotted leaving the Palazzo Parigi hotel in central Milan wearing a Francesco Scognamiglio outfit, comprising a pink fur-coat and embroidered silk-gown of the designer’s fall collection. Her hair styled with a bun and a geometric bang, the singer — as usual — was received by screaming crowds.