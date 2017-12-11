LONDON — Loewe is growing its retail footprint in the U.K., with a new store and increased shop floor space in key U.K. department stores, all in the works for next year.

The label is planning on moving its London flagship location from Mount Street to a bigger space on 41 New Bond Street, which will follow the Casa Loewe concept, first introduced by creative director Jonathan Anderson in Madrid and Tokyo.

The new store, which spans 500 square meters across three floors, will stock the full men’s and women’s advanced ready-to-wear, handbag and leather accessories collections, as well as contemporary works of art from photography to sculpture and art pieces, handpicked by Anderson.

The brand said the new Bond Street location is a reflection of the brand’s “international growth strategy,” and it will be followed with openings of a number of other “global hubs,” which will reflect the brand’s new direction under Anderson, and its focus on offering its customers ample space and a shopping experience in a carefully curated environment.

The store is set to open in September.

In addition to the new flagship, Loewe has also been working toward making itself more visible in London’s key department stores. The brand is set to quadruple its space in Harrods and introduce a dedicated women’s area, early next year. It has also recently launched a concept space at Selfridges’ new accessories department and teamed with Liberty London, earlier this year, on a pop-up that sold its new home ware range “This Is Home.”