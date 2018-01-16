Designer brands continue to tiptoe into new media. To wit: Loewe is trying its hand at book publishing.

Later on this year, the Spanish fashion house will publish a series of classic novels that will feature repurposed Steven Meisel photographs on the sleeve.

Its fall men’s campaign, which was shot by Meisel, hints at the newest initiative. It features Josh O’Connor, the British actor who was named the face of Loewe men’s, reading the book “Madame Bovary” and the sleeve showcases an image of Amber Valletta that Meisel shot for U.S. Vogue in 2006. Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson has been touting O’Connor’s movie, “God’s Own Country,” on his Instagram account. The rising talent received the Best Actor trophy at last month’s British Independent Film Awards.

Much like previous seasons, the campaign will be released before the presentation in Paris, which takes place on Jan. 18. It will show up on 5,000 posters that will be plastered around Paris over the next 12 days, and will be released globally via digital platforms at the same time.