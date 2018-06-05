LONDON — London College of Fashion staged its first multisensory and immersive graduate BA show, a visual-sonic event that highlighted works from 180 students studying media, print, fashion contour and men’s and women’s wear.

While some took the traditional catwalk route during the show at the Oval Space in east London, other students opted to project their portfolios as short films on screens positioned on the runway. Designs ranged from the experimental to the theatrical, and this year’s graduating class favored facemasks and utilitarian inspired ensembles.

Julia Hofer-Maire kicked off the show with foam-constructed tops. Men’s wear student Xu followed her, sending out stripes and checked suits with large floral patchwork embellishments. Women’s wear student Mijuko looked to the great outdoors, with separates designed with large heritage style checks that were adorned with sleeping bag-inspired decorations.

Carolina Raquel, another women’s wear student, opted for full volume. Her looks were created with technical fabrics that were bunched, folded and tied to create full skirt shapes in a simple palette of red, white and black.

Embroidery student Amelia Skarpellis and knitwear student Alexandra Anderson collaborated on colorful deconstructed textiles. Knitwear sat loose and large on the model’s body and there were cutouts and looped threads held together by metal rings. A shredded denim jacket broke up the knitted looks.

Yiqing Huang fashioned feminine pastel dresses, layering sheer floral-printed organza over pleated dresses. Exaggerated balloon sleeves were men’s wear student Di Xiong’s main focus. She used tailoring to create structured shapes that were highlighted with high shine fabrics and brushstroke graphics.

The show ended with a special collaboration between LCF and Liberty London. LCF alumni Fotini Handra, Joseph Standish and Daniel Pascal Tanner created looks with the store’s signature prints. These looks showed off refined techniques with the designers making use of intricate details, draping and tailoring.