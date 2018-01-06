FRESH TALENT: London College of Fashion’s graduating MA men’s wear students showcased their collections on Friday with a runway show ahead of London Fashion Week Men’s.

Ten students from the fashion design technology men’s wear course presented their ranges at St John’s Smith Square in Westminster, in the show styled by Adele Cany. The strongest lineups came from Hanni Yang, Ying Yi Lu, Hengmin Lu, Sohyeon Park and Xu Bo.

Yang, who has worked with Teatum Jones and Céline, explored pattern-cutting and worked scarves onto the garments. She sent out a range of tailored-yet-relaxed looks and draped burgundy and cream silk scarves over a white men’s wear shirt and burgundy trousers.

Ying Yi Lu looked to young boys of the Victorian era and focused on tailoring, as in a cropped blue pinstripe suit. Lu topped off the looks with sailor style hats done in collaboration with Atelier Millinery.

Hengmin Lu — who has worked with Ports 1961 — was inspired by the architecture of the Chairman Mao era. Lu explored functionality and pattern cutting as seen on a long brown coat, worn over a white shirt with a mandarin collar and white knee-length shorts. The student teamed with JKJY Handcraft Fashion Ltd. Shanghai on footwear.

Park looked at retro and vintage styles from the Seventies and incorporated artificial fabrics such as polyester in the range, pairing a blue pussy bow shirt with oversize tan trousers and a light check gray trench with a furry trimmed collar.

Xu Bo worked with rayon raffia yarn and constructed his garments using fringing, hand-weaving, crochet and knitting. A silvery gray woven overcoat was worn with knitted top and silky trousers. Bo teamed with Dinu Bodiciu on hats.