NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: London College of Fashion staged a catwalk show for its MA men’s wear students to showcase their graduate collections at St. John’s Smith Square on Friday.

Nine men’s wear students from the MA Fashion Design Technology Menswear course showed their collections, styled by Anders Sølvsten Thomsen with the strongest lineups coming from Changxi Shao, Wentao Shi, Tak Lee, Zhenhao Guo and Chang Zhang.

Among the standout pieces were Shao’s oversize space-suit style workwear jackets, Lee’s gray plaid roll-neck top with matching trousers and Yang’s reversible long overcoat paired with pinstripe pants. The lineup was brightened by Zhang’s bold and colorful blends of gingham prints that were seen on coats or on sweaters, worn over cropped trousers and Guo’s oversized camolike print sweater and distressed jeans.

“LCF’s MA Men’s Wear show offers our graduates a platform to showcase their collections to a global audience at a time when the industry is celebrating U.K. men’s wear,” said Professor Frances Corner, pro-vice chancellor of University of the Arts London and Head of London College of Fashion. “This is a vital opportunity for our young designers setting out in today’s ever-changing and increasingly challenging fashion environment.”