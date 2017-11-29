THE LONG GOODBYE: “They’re big boots to fill — and I wouldn’t want to be the one doing the job,” said a guest at the surprise party for outgoing British Fashion Council chairman Natalie Massenet at Kettner’s in London’s Soho.

The BFC hosted the cocktail where guests included a mix of designers, editors, retailers and public relations people including Daniel Kearns, Rejina Pyo, Osman Yousefzada, Anya Hindmarch and Erdem Moralioglu, who confirmed that his one-off collection for H&M was a sellout almost as soon as it hit the shop floor.

Everyone was handed a paper mask of Massenet’s face when they arrived, and put them on before the guest of honor entered to the tunes of a mariachi band.

Massenet, who thought she was going for a round of farewell drinks with the BFC board, set out to hug everyone in the room — no small task.

Massenet has been with the BFC for five years, putting a focus on themes including investment, education and sustainability and putting an international spin on the British Fashion Awards, which have been re-branded as The Fashion Awards, with Swarovski the headline sponsor.

She will remain in her post until the end of the year and her replacement has not been named, although a top contender could be Dylan Jones, the editor of British GQ, and a driving force behind London men’s wear week, which takes place in January and June.