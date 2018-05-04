SHOW ON THE ROAD: The British trade show London Edge, which takes place twice a year, is headed to Las Vegas on Aug. 14 to 15 during Magic.

The trade show organizer said more than 50 lifestyle fashion brands will be showcased at Flamingo Hotel, in the middle of the Strip, for the first time, and some 60 percent of its booths have been allocated.

“Las Vegas has long been in our sights and now it’s a reality,” said London Edge managing director Carole Hunter. “Running at the same time as numerous other events around Las Vegas including Magic and Pool, we intend to provide the U.S. retailers unable to make the trip to London with a whole host of extra special reasons to visit Sin City.”

The trip to Las Vegas is part of London Edge’s efforts to position itself firmly as an international trade showcase. The organizer said that buyers from 26 countries travelled to the London show last season and met with exhibitors from 16 countries.

“With a dedicated focus on the lifestyle, youth culture, alternative and subculture markets, London Edge prides itself on attracting key buyers from all over the globe through its doors. London is the go-to fashion trade exhibition of choice for the U.K. and Europe with an average of 30 countries traveling to the U.K. capital.