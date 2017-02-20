It was a proud moment for the Stallone family on Sunday. Jennifer Flavin Stallone was joined by her eldest daughter Sophia in the Topshop front row to see her middle daughter, Sistine, as she made her catwalk debut in London.

Fashion Show Review: Topshop Unique Fall 2017 >>

“Oh my God, I’m so excited,” said mamma Stallone, who had just arrived in town to see Sistine in action. “She’s got an amazing walk, she’s a total natural. I mean, I couldn’t walk [as a model] to save my life so I don’t know where she got it from because it certainly wasn’t [Sylvester] or I.”

Jennifer Stallone, herself a former model, knows the work required to make it big as in the industry. “She just practices and she’s been watching this world since she was a little girl, so she’s been studying the runway, watching videos and wanting to do this her whole life,” she told WWD ahead of the show. “She always said, ‘I would do it for nothing, I love it so much. I don’t care if I ever make a name.’ She knows we don’t care. So she really loves every aspect of fashion; loves studying from designers, even the hair and makeup artists, every person involved from the photographers to the shoe designers, she just loves everything to do with [fashion].”

Unlike her sister, Sophia Stallone is happy hitting the books as a student at U.S.C., though she does dabble in fashion. “We were just in Italy with Dolce & Gabbana to shoot the eyewear campaign, but I’m in my second year of college, a communications major with a minor in business. I love college, I’m actually really excited to go back.”

Across the runway, Will.i.am was joined by up-and-coming R&B artist Justine Skye, who has just released her first E.P. with Roc Nation. “It’s like my coming out project. The song is called ‘8 Ounces,’ which is the average weight of a female’s heart, so it’s basically like my diary, talking about, like, situations that I’ve been going through, my relationships and I’m ripping my Band-Aid off with it.”

Come summer, however, she will assume a different role when she will turn actress in her first dramatic role. “It’s my first time, like, ever acting but I’ve been studying like crazy,” she said. “I don’t know if I can talk too much about the movie but it’s an independent film and I think it’s a drama.”

Other VIPs in the front row included Sofia Richie, Erin O’Connor, “Poldark” actress Eleanor Tomlinson, Maryna Linchuk, Olivia Palermo, singer Dua Lipa and Clara Paget.