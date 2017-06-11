BOYS IN BLUE: The dress code for the annual One For The Boys charity Fashion Ball was “black tie with a hint of blue,” in honor of the ribbon logo of the official London Fashion Week Men’s charity.

“Not really the right day for it, is it?” quipped one guest, apropos the U.K. election results which saw the Conservative “blue” party fail to achieve the margin of votes required to form a majority government.

That didn’t stop attendees from embracing the theme, with shades of cobalt, indigo, azure and cerulean appearing in pocket squares and bowties throughout the ballroom at the Landmark Hotel in Marylebone.

The charity, founded by Sofia Davis and chaired by Samuel L. Jackson, works to raise awareness and educate men about the signs and symptoms of male cancers to look out for encourage them to act quickly and speak up if something is amiss.

The evening might have been all about the boys but the night’s entertainment came from the girls. Leona Lewis, who flew in especially for the ball, Paloma Faith and Pixie Lott all belted out their selected songs before rap legend Eve, who features in the Missy Elliot single, “I’m Better,” which was released last week, took to the stage to perform hits including “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and “Gangsta Lovin’,” before chants of “One more song!” from the crowd persuaded her to do another number: “Who’s That Girl,” which was raucously received.

Jackson, who was unable to make the event due to filming commitments (rumor has it that he’s in the middle of filming “The Incredibles 2,” returning to the voice-role of Frozone), maintained his tradition of witty quips via several short video segments shown throughout the dinner.

“I really miss him,” said Davis. “It’s not the same without him. You know, he’s been a part of this from the beginning and has always been so amazing at getting the message out there. We need to get men talking about cancer and change their attitudes towards their health. We know guys don’t like going to the doctors, so it’s important to give them a reason to engage about their health, like the pop-up clinic we’re setting up in Canary Wharf from Monday. They can go and it’s like the ultimate men’s retreat with games and boys’ toys, and also doctors.”

Jackson and his Hollywood chums may have been absent from the red carpet this year but there were still plenty of handsome VIPs in the room. London Fashion Week Men’s ambassadors Robert Konjic, Oliver Cheshire, Hu Bing and Johannes Huebl were joined by model and chef Isaac Carew, who was pleased to have won a Taylor-Swift-signed guitar in the charity auction.

Also in attendance was McFly band member Dougie Poynter, who has been pursuing an acting career. “I’m actually about to start filming my first lead role,” he told WWD. “It’s called ‘Kat And The Band’ and we start filming in five weeks just outside of London.”

Poynter was among the guests who made their way to the Asprey store on Bond Street for the after party, where Daisy Lowe played a DJ set followed by DJ Fresh, who has been vocal about his own recent battle with cancer. And there among the diamonds and watches, much dancing happened.

For more on the men’s spring/summer 2018 season, watch this: