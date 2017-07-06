ALL CHANGE: What a difference a day makes.

The British Fashion Council is singing the praises of the CFDA, which has agreed to leave a full day between the end of New York Fashion Week, and the start of the London showcase.

For the first time in a long time, editors won’t have to climb on to the red eye to London after the final shows end in New York. Instead, New York will wrap up on Sept. 13, and London Fashion Week will begin on Sept. 15.

“Hats off to the CFDA,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC, which for years had watched as exhausted members of the fashion press skipped Friday’s shows altogether or slogged through the day half-asleep.

“The move will strengthen the Friday and also allow young talent to see buyers in London at 180 Strand,” the BFC’s official show venue and exhibition space, Rush said. The BFC is set to release the provisional September schedule on Thursday.

As reported, the five-day week will have an international flavor, with Emporio Armani staging a show at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17, followed by a party to mark the unveiling of the newly renovated Emporio Armani Bond Street store.

Last year, the designer showed the Emporio collection in Paris. The last time Armani showed in London was during his “One Night Only” event in 2006.

Tommy Hilfiger, meanwhile, will close London with a see-now-buy-now runway event that’s previously taken place in New York and Los Angeles.

Hilfiger will stage his TommyNow experiential runway event on Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at the city’s Roundhouse concert venue.

In other news, Burberry has switched its show to Saturday night at 7 p.m. while Roland Mouret, who shows the following day, will be marking his 20th anniversary in fashion during the week. Nicopanda will be showing for the first time in London, at 6 p.m. on Saturday just before Burberry.

The showcase will open on Friday with catwalk shows by NewGen funding recipients Paula Knorr and Richard Malone, while labels including Shrimps, Faustine Steinmetz, Roberta Einer and Ashley Williams will also show on the day.