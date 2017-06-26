LONDON — Theo Fennell, the British jewelry brand that fell into administration, the U.K. equivalent of Chapter 11, in May, is starting a new chapter following a management buyout backed by Endless LLP, a London-based private equity investor.

The brand confirmed that Fennell will remain the director of the company and in charge of the creative team. The label will continue to operate its store on Fulham Road and its studio and workshop at the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

“This is such good news,” said Fennell. “We have a partner who really understands the uniqueness and the ethos of the business. So much of what we do is bespoke or one-off that we cannot be an airport brand.

“Our growing list of new clients wants unique designs. They want to become involved in the whole process and to avoid the type of jewelry that is available everywhere. They want some emotion and thought put back into their pieces.”

Launched in 1982, the high-end jewelry brand was known for its sorbet-colored gemstones and bejeweled cross, key and horn pendants. Popular with the London social set, Fennell’s collections also included objets and homeware, such as picture frames and silver ketchup bottles. His creations have been worn by celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Elle Macpherson and the Beckhams.

In 2013, a consortium of private investors acquired the brand, which was trading on London’s AIM market. They included Jon Moulton of Better Capital, Sir Keith Mills and EME Capital, who bought the company in a deal valued at 2.9 million pounds, or $4.4 million.