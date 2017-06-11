MAN IN THE STREET: Socks were the most flamboyant part of the St. James’s open-air catwalk during London Fashion Week Men’s. They came in bright orange and turquoise or boasted micro-patterns, courtesy of London Sock Company at Fortnum & Mason, which took part in the group show on Saturday morning.

The men’s wear retailers of London’s Jermyn Street and neighboring Piccadilly have never been about flashy trends, but rather classic, timeless dressing, regardless of the occasion or the trends of the season.

To wit, the show opened with a two-piece cobalt blue suit by Sunspel, followed by some equally summery options from Jigsaw and Emma Willis. There were plenty of ultra-light polo shirts, cardigans and chinos, in a mostly subdued palette of blues, whites, greens and beige.

More opulent were the evening options, which included a beautifully crafted silk jacquard bathrobe in deep ocean blue by New & Lingwood, with a matching shawl belt and a generously sculpted black velvet collar.

Although this strip of London retail is all about the well-dressed man, as the nearby statue of Beau Brummell attests, it was the street-style outerwear – cue a multi-pocketed safari jacket by Barbour International and a splendid Norwegian Rain parka – that left a lasting impression.

They were neither massively oversized – like most fashion this season – or particularly colorful. Brummell would have been pleased. He was the man who said, “To be truly elegant one should not be noticed.”