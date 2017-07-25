ALL ABOUT ORLA: London’s Fashion and Textile Museum plans to mount an exhibit on British fashion designer Orla Kiely in May 2018.

“Over the past 20 years we have built an archive of fashion, accessories and homeware rooted in our signature style,” said Orla Kiely. “With the exhibition, we will be bringing it all together under one roof in a celebration of design, print and color that has become the Orla Kiely brand. It is very exciting and an enormous privilege through which we can show the dynamic power of design while looking positively to the future with a clear vision and global identity established.”

“Orla Kiely: A Life in Pattern” will feature more than 150 of her prints and pieces. Known for her use of vivid Sixties prints and silhouettes, the exhibit will highlight Kiely’s life as a designer, her inspirations and will delve into her fascination with patterns. The show will also feature sketches, prints and product prototypes. Also on display will be products created in collaboration with architects, photographers and film directors. Kiely’s original paper sketches for her signature “Stem” graphic that she designed in the Nineties will be showcased.

“The Orla Kiely exhibition will offer a privileged insight into the designer’s world and her outstanding facility for the rhythms and repeats of pattern,” said Celia Joicey, head of the Fashion and Textile Museum. “The Fashion and Textile Museum has a long tradition of working with women designers, and this comprehensive exhibition will show how the development of Orla Kiely’s sensibility for color, harmony and form has enabled the global reach of her style.”

The exhibition will run from May 25 to September 2018.