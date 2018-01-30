PLAYING MATCHMAKER: Lord & Taylor wants to do much more than just clothe its customers. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the retailer is getting into the dating-mating game. Tonight, L&T will host an event at the Andaz bar in New York with The League, a social and dating mobile app.

The event is speed-dating with members of The League and TV personalities Dean Unglert, Eric Bigger, Amanda Stanton and Ashley Iaconetti from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” (Unglert, Bigger and Stanton are also participating in “The Bachelor Winter Games” starting Feb. 13.)

The League has invited 23 women and 23 men to participate. The women will be seated and the men will rotate so everyone has a chance to meet one another, including the celebrity guests. A bell will be rung every three minutes.

The TV stars will be dressed in Lord & Taylor’s exclusive brands including Design Lab, Highline Collective and Black Brown 1826 and will share dating advice and style tips with guests.

Lord & Taylor says this is the first time a retailer has done this type of “disruptive event” to promote Valentine’s Day.

“Lord & Taylor has always been a great destination for gift-giving, and Valentine’s Day is no different. It’s also a good opportunity to interact with new customers and highlight some of our exclusive collections such as Design Lab, Highline Collective and Black Brown 1826,” said Liz Rodbell, president of Lord & Taylor.

The League is a curated community of professional singles seeking an equally ambitious partner. Founded in 2015, The League has a selective admissions-based model, and uses data and social graphs from Facebook and LinkedIn to fuel its proprietary algorithm.

And taking a page from “The Bachelorette,” Lord & Taylor will have roses on the table with name tags to encourage people to exchange their names and phone numbers.