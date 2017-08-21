GIVING LIP: L’Oréal Paris and Balmain Paris today unveiled the advertising campaign for their soon-to-launch capsule collection of lipsticks.

Embodying the ‘Balmain army’ attitude, in the campaign, lensed by Nico Bustos, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing is captured storming across a Paris rooftop at dawn – the Eiffel Tower on the horizon – flanked by 12 models of different origins and backgrounds including Lara Stone, Neelam Gill, and Alexina Graham. They each sport a different Balmain look offset by lipsticks from the line.

According to a joint statement released by the brands on Monday, the casting is meant to reflect “three tribes of L’Oréal Paris and Balmain Paris femininity,” much like the line’s Rock, Couture and Glamazone themes, each housing four shades designed to suit a range of complexions and send “a message of beauty in diversity and female empowerment.”

Ysaunny Brito, Soo Joo Park, Doutzen Kroes model what is termed as the star shades from each of the groups. The 12 lipsticks stand in line at the bottom of the image, topped with the tagline, ‘United, We are Invincible.’

As reported the line, due launch in early September in select points of sale where L’Oréal Paris is already carried, marks the first foray into beauty for Rousteing who oversaw the creative direction of the new hues, packaging design and ad campaign.