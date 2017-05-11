SILVER-SCREEN THEMED: L’Oréal Paris will host an outdoor cinema at the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate the event’s 70th anniversary and the brand’s 20 years as official makeup partner.

Some of the actresses who are faces of the L’Oréal-owned brand were asked to choose a preferred movie, and on Thursday the list was revealed.

On May 17, Julianne Moore will present “Maps to the Stars” from 2014. That year, she won the best actress award in Cannes for her role in the movie.

Susan Sarandon has chosen “Thelma and Louise,” from 1991, which will be screened on May 18 at the open-air venue, on the beachfront of the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hôtel Martinez. A yet-to-be divulged new face of L’Oréal Paris is to present her pick the following day. Then on May 20, Aishwarya Rai will show “Devdas,” which was released in 2002.

Andie MacDowell opted for “Sex, Lies and Videotape,” to be screened on May 21. That film won the Palme d’Or in Cannes. On May 22, Eva Longoria is to present “Lowriders,” which breaks worldwide on May 12.

L’Oréal Paris social media platforms carry information about how the public can obtain tickets to the various screenings.

As reported, L’Oréal Paris is also launching a limited-edition version of its Color Riche lipstick this month to help mark its two decades-old tie-in with the Cannes Film Festival.

The new product comes in just one hue, ruby red. Called Color Riche Red Carpet, the lipstick is billed to give eight-hour moisturizing and a satiny effect. Its tube is engraved with a gold-colored palm leaf, giving a nod to the iconic symbol of the festival’s top prize.

Val Garland, L’Oréal Paris’ new global makeup director, will also be attending the Cannes Film Festival. There, she is to get the brand’s spokeswomen “red carpet ready,” hold interviews and give makeup classes.