GIRL TALK: L’Oréal Paris, the makeup brand that rules the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, is spreading its wings with the launch of its own talk show dedicated to women’s empowerment.

L’Oréal Paris, which has been the festival’s official makeup partner for 21 years, will broadcast its “Worth It” show — a nod to its historic “Because I’m Worth It” slogan — live from the beach of the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hôtel Martinez between May 8 and 14.

It will feature its brand ambassadors — which include Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Eva Longoria — alongside other film industry personalities in a bid to share the stories of women in film.

“Marked by the seismic societal shift for women in the cinema world, this edition of the Cannes Film Festival can no longer be just the expression of movie-star glamor. Through this unique public agora, L’Oréal Paris decided to open up a conversation about women’s empowerment,” the brand said in a statement on Thursday.

The conversation around women in film at Cannes started well before the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements that have swept the industry in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

French luxury group Kering, which owns brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, launched a cycle of Women in Motion talks in 2015, when it became an official partner of the festival. It also hands out annual Women in Motion awards, with past recipients including Isabelle Huppert, Jane Fonda and Susan Sarandon.

Fonda and Sarandon have both been ambassadors for L’Oréal Paris. Fonda is expected to be among the celebrities gracing the “Worth It” set, but Sarandon — who joined the brand’s stable in 2016 — no longer represents L’Oréal Paris, according to a source familiar with the firm.

L’Oréal Paris, which traditionally hosts celebrity-filled parties at its suite at the Martinez during the film fortnight, began branching out last year, opening a temporary space on the beach featuring an open-air cinema, studio and makeup pop-up store.

This year, the beach venue will feature a beauty bar offering creative workshops and one-on-one sessions with makeup artists.