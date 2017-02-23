WORTH IT: In an effort to help turn the self-doubt of some of the hardest to reach young people in the U.K. into self-worth, Dame Helen Mirren is launching today in London a new partnership between L’Oréal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

The actress, who is the beauty brand’s ambassador for the Age Perfect line of products, is introducing the All Worth It program, which is set to run for three years and offers up to 10,000 young adults across the country confidence training in 18 dedicated centers. There is also a digital learning platform involved.

In the program’s campaign, which includes a series of short films, Mirren, Cheryl, Katie Piper, Marcus Butler, Louisa Johnson and 10 other L’Oréal Paris ambassadors share their stories of how they surmounted low self-confidence.

“Overcoming self-doubt is a journey,” said Mirren in a statement. “We have a responsibility towards this generation to lead by example in what we say, how we act and what we do.”

“Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence, and we have to address these issues as a real priority,” stated Cheryl. “My hope is that this partnership will help young people feel accepted and valued for who they are and make sure that they get the support they need to make the most out of life.”

The Prince’s Trust program sets out to foster in young people better skills needed to build their confidence and become independent. According to a survey by the trust, one out of three young people in the U.K. say they don’t believe in themselves. Among youths who are not in school, employed or training, that level rises to 42 percent.

The All Worth It confidence course will run quarterly in each of The Prince’s Trust’s 18 centers. It is made up of four modules that address issues such as body language, communication, employability and relationships.

Further, materials related to self-confidence will be introduced on The Prince’s Trust’s new online learning platform, which also connects young people to e-mentors from companies including L’Oréal.

“Self-worth has always been a core value for the L’Oréal Paris brand — whoever you are, wherever you’re from,” said Adrien Koskas, general manager of L’Oréal Paris U.K. and Ireland.