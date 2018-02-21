ART TOUCH: The impressive aluminum sculpture “Gravity” by Lorenzo Quinn was hard to miss on Alberta Ferretti’s runway, strategically lit under the arches of the late Baroque complex of the Rotonda della Besana. A geometric structure with a naked man sitting on two Perspex plates supporting a suspended naked woman. “Everything revolves around the woman, who is at the center of the universe,” explained the artist, the son of actor Anthony Quinn. “She gives life, but the man is there to support her. I believe this is especially timely today.” As a friend of Ferretti’s, Quinn said they had long wanted to collaborate on a project. “I feel my sculpture fits with the idea of the strong woman Alberta designs for,” he said.