JUST ADD EXPERIENCES: Australian activewear brand Lorna Jane launched a new campaign Friday that’s aimed at empowering its customer base as the company looks to test new experiences in store.

The company, with over 200 stores of which 40 are in the U.S., is calling the campaign “She is You” with messaging centered around self love. One component of the marketing effort is a five-part speaker series, the first of which featured Lorna Jane Clarkson—the company’s founder and chief creative officer—along with author, blogger and speaker Danielle LaPorte.

It’s the company’s first campaign focused solely on the U.S. market.

“The message that I want to get out to the customer in the U.S.A. is that you can take control of your lives. You can make a difference looking after yourself,” Clarkson said citing what she said is a general unrest in the country as it relates to the political landscape and on down into people’s personal lives.

Clarkson, who was on hand in the Santa Monica flagship store Friday for the campaign’s launch, and LaPorte kicked off the speaker series Saturday when they talked New Year’s resolutions along with personal challenges they faced and how they overcame them.

The campaign also includes more experiences added to the Santa Monica store in addition to the live speakers in hopes of enticing people through the door and also remaining relevant in a changing retail landscape.

“Santa Monica is officially our flagship store and I feel that with the trend towards online shopping, we have to develop our in-store experience so that it’s an experience that you could do not online,” Clarkson said, ticking off the punching bags and mini trampoline among other elements introduced to the store. “We want to have an interactive environment.”

If the additions do well, she said, then they could be considered for other Lorna Jane stores.