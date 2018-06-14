Loro Piana has opened a two-level 3,000-square-foot store at 45 Main Street in East Hampton, N.Y. Located in a former residential home in the historic district of the beach community, the store will be open all year, including Sundays in-season.

The Italian luxury brand known for its high-end fabrics and natural fibers, hopes to capture existing consumers who may shop at the Loro Piana unit on Madison Avenue and summer in East Hampton, as well as customers who may not be as familiar with the brand. The store will feature exclusive products, including beach-oriented items as well as all of Loro Piana’s collections, including accessories and men’s and women’s ready-to-wear.

The store — the brand’s 20th in the U.S. — reflects the style of Loro Piana’s retail vision worldwide, incorporating the signature design motifs and house codes into a relaxed environment that’s timeless and unstuffy. White walls, navy carpets tossed over whitewashed wood floors and Loro Piana’s signature oak wood finish on open fixtures give the space a light and airy feel, while preserved historic beams on ceilings provide architectural dimension and warmth.