Los Angeles brand Honey Punch quietly began testing concessions in Topshop as the women’s wholesaler begins thinking about dabbling in direct.

The Honey Punch line is currently sold in about 2,000 retailers, including Urban Outfitters, Asos and PacSun. It built its business thus far via the trade show circuit, has a showroom in New York and does wholesale e-commerce. However, the brand’s been gaining more traction among consumers since its founding in 2000, owner and chief executive Katherine Kim pointed out. That’s giving the company confidence now to test directly at retail through concessions in Topshop. The first launched at the retailer’s Oxford Circus store in London with a second rolling out on the second floor of the Topshop at the Grove in Los Angeles Thursday.

“Through this Topshop concession, I think we’ve already got good consumer feedback,” Kim said. “So [launching retail] will probably be in the realm of 2018 once we have our logistics and infrastructure ready. I think we will start with e-commerce but I want to have a pop-up somewhere.”

Although it’s still early days, Kim is leaning towards having that pop-up be somewhere in London, following in the same pattern as the Topshop concession rollout. Additional Honey Punch locations in Topshop will continue to be launched Stateside, with details to be announced at a later date, marketing director Christina Wickart said.

The collection being sold at Topshop stores totals 29 stockkeeping units, ranging from dresses and rompers to blouses and outerwear. The items are priced from $39 to $108.

“We like to stay within the cool California style,” Wickart said of the company’s design aesthetic. “That’s the big appeal of our brand.”

For More Los Angeles News in WWD:

Five Minutes With Nina Dobrev

Dolls Kill CEO Talks Retail

Bachrach President Talks Next Steps for Men’s Suiting Brand