GROWTH MODE: Perry Stark four years ago founded her line of casual basics called StarkX and the Los Angeles brand may finally be hitting its stride.

The line doubled its door count in the past year to about 100 stores, including Anthropologie and Saint Bernard in Dallas. The designer just recently launched e-commerce following a doubling in companywide sales as demand has strengthened for her line of casual, easy separates. Think cotton gauze pants and blouses mixed with linen jersey tops.

The line is made in downtown Los Angeles, around the same area where the designer attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising some 27 years ago when the school was still on Flower and 7th Streets and the Staples Center didn’t yet exist.

The designer’s now plotting an expansion into Europe and in the spring began testing the concession model with an in-line shop at Addō Sag Harbor in the Hamptons.

“It’s been amazing and we just sell more and more. It’s perfect for resort,” Stark said of the shop.

The designer would eventually like to open her own stores, with growth into that expected next spring. Stark said she’s eyeing markets such as Brentwood, Santa Monica or Malibu for her first store.

“It’s [all] about what you show the consumer,” Stark said. “I think my target audience is really from 16 to 65 and I think I can dress women and daughters all the way from wearing it to work and going out [to] the weekend. So I have a broad area that I can dress. If you have the right product for the customer, the business [can] survive and not die, because I see a lot of stores closing and others opening and I think it’s about the styles and the price point.”

About a year and a half ago, Stark launched an evening wear line called Stark Noir. The brand was still too new and it didn’t take on as quickly as she would have liked. She’s now looking to reboot that line towards the end of the year.

