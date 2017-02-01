ACT TWO: Lou & Grey is making sure to keep Jasmine Cephas Jones — the actress best known for originating the roles of Maria Reynolds and Margarita “Peggy” Schuyler Van Rensselaer in Broadway musical “Hamilton” — extra busy since she took her final bow for the show in December.

The brand — a division of Ann Inc. — has tapped Jones as its latest collaborator for a collection of limited-edition tops and jewelry, the latter crafted with the help of Brooklyn-based jeweler, Winden. The sweats and T-shirts feature slogans such as “Love Will Conquer” and “Brooklyn Original.”

It was Jones’ first fashion design project.

“I honestly thought it was just going to be modeling, but after the first meeting with Lou & Grey, I realized they wanted to collaborate and base the project on who I am,” Jones explained. “After that, we just went for it. I wanted people to get a feel of who I am, so I thought music and Brooklyn was a great way to start.…We kept the comfy and cool Lou & Grey look with the addition of my inspirations and background.”

Jones cited her personal style as a mix of Sophia Loren’s and Lisa Bonet’s. “I love being comfortable and wearing baggy jeans with a big button-up shirt, but I also love to look elegant and dress up,” she said.

The limited-edition collection, ranging from $45 to $75 for T-shirts and sweatshirts and $185 to $240 for necklaces, will launch on Thursday at louandgrey.com as well as in the brand’s Flatiron store.

Since “Hamilton,” Cephas wrapped the horror film “Blood Surf,” costarring James Franco and Lorelei Linklater, and has also appeared in a few episodes of “Girls” on HBO. She is also slated to perform a rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl’s televised pregame show on Sunday.