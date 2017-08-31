FORM MEETS FUNCTION: Lou & Grey, a fusion of active and streetwear which grew out of the Loft lounge collection, is branching out.

The brand, which launched in 2014 and has 12 freestanding stores (with an edited version also available in Loft stores), will expand into a new activewear concept called Form.

Lou & Grey is a brand under Ann Inc., which is owned by Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Launching Sept. 5, Form blends performance with style and emphasizes comfort. The pieces are broken into three categories: high impact, for running and when the customer is trying to break a sweat; low impact for such activities as yoga and barre, and anytime, which are clothes for lounging and going to and from workouts.

The collection, which retails from $44.50 to $128, includes leggings, T-back bras, short and long-sleeve performance tops, soft hand-feel tanks, novelty pieces such as lace tops and tanks, oversized sweatshirts, and nylon jackets, all in different fits and colorways. The majority of the items retail from $49.50 to $69.50.