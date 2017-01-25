SMASH-AND-GRAB: Louis Vuitton’s boutique on London’s Sloane Street was hit by a smash-and-grab raid early Wednesday morning, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

The gang of thieves drove a silver Ford van into the Knightsbridge store’s windows and stole an unspecified amount of goods. They left the scene on mopeds, abandoning the vehicle in front of the store.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said no arrests had been made and they could not offer an estimate of the value of stolen goods.

“Police were informed of the burglary at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers attended and discovered a silver Ford Transit van had been driven into the front of the shop and left at the scene. A number of suspects were reported to have entered the shop and removed goods. The suspect then made off on mopeds,” said the spokesman.

This is the third time the Louis Vuitton store has been hit by burglars in the last three years. A similar event occurred in June 2014, with a mob smashing the store’s glass windows using cars and scooters and snatching 70,000 pounds, or $87,490, worth of goods. Six months later, the store was hit again, with products worth 50,000 pounds, or $62,493, being stolen.

Luxury stores in Knightsbridge often fall victim to smash-and-grab raids. In November 2015, four thieves drove a Mercedes into Gucci’s flagship on Sloane Street stealing more than 40 Dionysus bags, while last January Chanel’s Brompton Road boutique was burgled in the same manner with celebrity actress Lindsay Lohan witnessing the crime and breaking the news on her Instagram account.