TRUNK SHOW: Upping its game, Roland-Garros has tapped Louis Vuitton to create two bespoke monogram canvas trunks designed to transport and protect the Suzanne Lenglen and Musketeers’ trophies that are awarded each year to the French Open women’s and men’s tennis champions.

Featuring the house’s signature brass corners and lock, the vertical cases were handcrafted in Vuitton’s historic workshops in Asnières, with a terra-cotta interior evoking the clay surface of the tennis courts of the historic Roland-Garros venue in Paris where the tournament takes place, as well as white V-shaped stripes at the front nodding to the lines on a tennis court.

The producer of the precious cups, meanwhile, is Maison Mellerio, the world’s oldest jeweler and goldsmith, based on Paris’ Rue de la Paix.

Adding an arty spin to the hook-up, Vik Muniz, the visual artist behind the 2017 Roland-Garros poster, will customize the cases in the run-up to the women’s and men’s singles finals.

The tournament will be held May 22 to June 11.

